TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 542.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after acquiring an additional 677,139 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $121,254,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3,580.1% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 268,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,807,000 after acquiring an additional 261,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 26,948.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 226,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.86.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.40.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

