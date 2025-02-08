TFG Advisers LLC Buys 350 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $293.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

