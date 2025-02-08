TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.