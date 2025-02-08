Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.62. 27,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 36,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

