Tenon Financial LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.8% of Tenon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $552.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.99 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.09. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

