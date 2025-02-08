Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Tenaz Energy from C$14.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on Tenaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TNZ opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The stock has a market cap of C$416.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.82 million for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 40.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

