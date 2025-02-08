Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $66.29 and last traded at $67.48. Approximately 8,477,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 11,188,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Specifically, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 962,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,152,625. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $4,776,479.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,075,173.27. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 79,118 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,261,295.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,692,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,607,152.34. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Tempus AI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

