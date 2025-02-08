Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

