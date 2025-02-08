T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Sold by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

TCAF stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

