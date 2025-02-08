Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 210,372 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,170,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 210,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Intel worth $203,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,045,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

