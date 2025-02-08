Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.11 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.35.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $303.97 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

