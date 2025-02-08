Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $84.65 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $84,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 972.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.53.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $167.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

