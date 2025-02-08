Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.74 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,100,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,487,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $163.39 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

