Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 119 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 117.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.