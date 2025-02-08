Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Strattec Security Stock Performance
Strattec Security stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,742. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $151.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
