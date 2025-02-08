Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Strattec Security stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,742. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $151.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

