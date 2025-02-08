Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 83,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Strathcona Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.