StockNews.com Downgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Hold

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BWA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 4,107,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,414. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,656.02. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 59,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.