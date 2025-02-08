SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 17631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
