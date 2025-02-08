Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Purchases 3,881 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

