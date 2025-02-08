Sphere Entertainment Extends Forbearance Agreement with Lenders

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:MSGE) recently announced an extension of its Forbearance Agreement with supporting lenders. The agreement, initially entered on October 11, 2024, aimed at dealing with MSGN Holdings L.P.’s failure to meet payment obligations under the term loan facility. The original Forbearance Period, set to expire on November 8, 2024, was extended until February 3, 2025.

As of February 3, 2025, both parties have reached a short-term agreement via email to further extend the Forbearance Agreement by one day. This extension will provide a window for finalizing terms for a longer extension, expected to conclude before the short-term extension expires. While not guaranteed, there is an optimistic outlook that any subsequent extension will likely span several weeks.

The short-term extension prolongs the Forbearance Period until the earlier of February 4, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. E.T. or a later date agreed upon by MSGN L.P. and the supporting lenders holding a principal majority of term loans. The extension will also end upon the occurrence of any Termination Event per the Forbearance Agreement.

The SEC filing did not reveal exhaustive details of the email correspondence but has referenced an Amendment via Email Correspondence dated February 3, 2025, as Exhibit 10.1 in the filing.

This news conforms to Item 1.01 regarding the Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement and indirectly falls under Item 2.03 pertaining to the Creation of Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant. Additionally, the company stated that the Amendment via Email Correspondence is integrated within the Forbearance Agreement.

With no further updates included in the filing, investors are anticipated to await the subsequent developments surrounding the agreement. This development marks a crucial moment for Sphere Entertainment as they navigate financial agreements with supporting lenders.

The 8-K SEC Filing indicates that Sphere Entertainment Co.’s Senior Vice President, Mark C. Cresitello, has duly authorized the report on behalf of the company on February 3, 2025.

