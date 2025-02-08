Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 4,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Further Reading

