SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 832.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $242.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $199.09 and a 52 week high of $273.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

