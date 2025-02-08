Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SBSI opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.57. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

