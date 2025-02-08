Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Sonos Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of Sonos stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.
