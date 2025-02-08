Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 262,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 982,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

