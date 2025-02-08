SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,253,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $276.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.83 and a 200-day moving average of $264.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $229.47 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

