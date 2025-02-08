SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $8.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.68 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

