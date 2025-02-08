SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 552 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,890,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.