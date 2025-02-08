Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

SNA stock opened at $338.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

