Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 810,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 227,875 shares.The stock last traded at $49.93 and had previously closed at $49.94.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify MBS ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.