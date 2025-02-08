Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $629,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after purchasing an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after buying an additional 288,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,983,000 after buying an additional 478,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,892,000 after buying an additional 807,648 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

