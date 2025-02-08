Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.75. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

