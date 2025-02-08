Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 80 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $572.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.35 and a 200 day moving average of $545.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $584.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

