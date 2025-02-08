Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 379,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $65.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.