Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,444.48. The trade was a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Entergy from $68.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.81.

ETR stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

