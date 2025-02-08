Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

