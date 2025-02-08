Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Up 2.3 %

BKNG opened at $4,887.47 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,953.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,451.19.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

