Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

