Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.47. 4,127,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,523,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Serve Robotics from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 16.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,972.12% and a negative return on equity of 184.60%. Analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,163,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,072.61. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,344,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,217,612.96. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,027 shares of company stock worth $3,309,166. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Recommended Stories

