Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $17.82 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,820,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 40,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $585.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $501.24 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

