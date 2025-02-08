Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

