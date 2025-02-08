Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $192.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BX opened at $170.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.77%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.