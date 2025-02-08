Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Serengeti Resources Inc. (CVE:SIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. 70,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 97,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Serengeti Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60.
About Serengeti Resources
Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Serengeti Resources
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Serengeti Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serengeti Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.