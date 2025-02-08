Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 395000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.26.

About Secure Property Development & Investment

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

