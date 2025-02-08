Seamount Financial Group Inc. Invests $278,000 in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Capital Group International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGIE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of CGIE opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $30.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

