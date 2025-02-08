Seamount Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

