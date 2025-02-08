Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 432,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 218,732 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 243,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 152,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 78,326 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

