Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 35,271 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 379.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

