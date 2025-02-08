Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 360.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845,120 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 165,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $28.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

