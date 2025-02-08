Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,484 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after buying an additional 2,847,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

